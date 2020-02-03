Lincoln city leaders go before a judge

On January 29, city leaders went before a judge to declare the sacred ground belongs to them.

LINCOLN, Ark. (KNWA) — For the last 50 years the City of Lincoln thought it owned the city’s square and the community building next to it, but come to find out there’s no documentation to prove it.

According to Lincoln’s City Attorney Steve Zega, the property was last titled in the name of Paul Easby.

Before Easby died, he sold it to a J-W Rodgers but the paperwork was never formally filed with the county.

It either belongs to the heirs of Easby or Rodgers.

Now, since it’s been almost 100 years, Zega said it would be nearly impossible to try and find the families — that’s why he filed a petition.

In it, Zega requests that the court declares the square and the community building belong to the City of Lincoln.

People in Lincoln said they are in shock and some are upset because to use the community building you have to pay a fee.

Residents like John Wiggin said they are completely baffled by all of this and want it to ger sorted out soon.

“It makes me a little apprehensive of previous leadership and current leadership that they are having to deal with something like this,” Wiggin said. “This is the center focal point of the city.”

Wiggin said he hopes the city does everything in an honest and fair way and that the money situation gets squared away.

If the city loses or someone from either of the two families comes forward to claim the property, Zega said the city can condemn the square.

He said he hopes that the last resort.

On the Washington County Assessors website, the American Legion Post Number 127 is listed as the owner of the square, but Zega said this is likely mis-documentation.