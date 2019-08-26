Lincoln man arrested for killing “Lady,” his fiancé’s dog

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Over the weekend, a woman called the police to report that her fiancé killed her dog.

“When Lady [a border collie] started barking, Christopher Greene’s fiancé told police he went out the back door saying, ‘he was going to kill the dog,'” according to a Fayetteville police report.

The woman told officers that Greene gets angry when her dog barks and that he doesn’t like dogs, according to the report.

*Warning, graphic content below, reader discretion advised*

On Saturday night, August 24, around 9, the woman told police that Lady began barking and Greene went out the back door, when he came back in the house he said, “I just killed your f****** dog.” That’s when she told him to leave.

Greene’s fiancé found her dog bleeding in a corner of the house, but was still alive. Lady was taken to an emergency animal hospital in Springdale where she was later euthanized. According to the veterinarian the dog’s neck was lacerated into her trachea and had a puncture would on top of her head, the report states.

Green was arrested at his home in Lincoln by Washington County Sheriff’s deputies for aggravated animal cruelty and obstructing governmental operations. He declined to comment to authorities about the incident, according to the police report.

Greene was held on a $5,220 bond and bonded out of the Washington County Jail on Sunday, August 25, right after 9 p.m.