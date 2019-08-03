Lincoln residents not pleased with their water bills

LINCOLN, Ark. (KNWA) — People in Lincoln are upset over what they claim to be “sky-high” water bills.
Residents took to social media voicing their concerns, with a lot of them saying, “it fluctuates when there isn’t a change.”
Kerry Johnson has lived in Lincoln for a little over a year and said she was shocked at how high her water bills are.
She said they run anywhere between $87 and $107.
“It’s more than what I spend on my electric, and its more than I spend on my gas,” she said.
Johnson said she has to cut back on everyday things such as reducing her amount of laundry and making sure the dishwasher is fully-loaded.
She said she has even had to sacrifice how much she waters her plants.
“We kinda depend on being able to have vegetables, but we couldn’t buy as many this summer because I can’t afford to water them,” she said.
Johnson is not alone in feeling this way.
Lincoln residents have been expressing their frustrations on Facebook saying they also get high water bills.
Mayor Doug Hutchens said the majority of people in town have never had any complaints with Lincoln’s water and have remained silent.
One of those people reached out to KNWA News anonymously and said she backs up the city.
“I can certainty understand why people would complain about a bill they can’t afford,” she said.
The resident who wanted to remain anonymous said she only had one mis-read in the last 15 years she’s lived in Lincoln.
“They sent somebody out the same day, re-read my meter, and adjusted my bill the same day,” she said.
Johnson, Mayor Hutchens, and the anonymous resident said they all feel like a lot of people are trying to make things better in Lincoln.
“We have a good community that is trying to do a lot of good,” Johnson said.
“I think there are a lot of people trying to make things better and promote growth and prosperity,” the anonymous resident said.
They may be on the same page with Lincoln improvements, but they have different opinions about the water rates.
Johnson thinks this is a serious problem that needs to be fixed.
“If they cannot fix the water problem, they are going to lose a lot of their revenue because people are going to have to move,” she said.
But Mayor Hutchens and the the anonymous resident said there are just a handful of people complaining and that the city hasn’t gotten any calls, just heard people talking about it on Facebook.
“If you have something to take to the city that you think is wrong, present it in a nice way, so you can get to the bottom of it together,” the anonymous resident said.
Lincoln City Council Member Johnny Stowers tried to clear up on Facebook what he claims is “mis-information” about the water department and the water department rates.
His post states:
I keep seeing a lot of what I am going to call “mis-information” on here about the water department and the water rates, so I thought I would see if I could inject a few facts.
First off , quit ranting at the workers at the Water Department. They don’t deserve it and it accomplishes nothing. They have no control over water rates or how much your monthly bill is. All they do is put the meter reading in the computer and print the bill.
If the meter indicates that 4000 gallons of water went through the meter then you are billed for 4000 gallons of water. Leaks on the house side of the meter are the responsibility of the customer. Any water passing through that meter is the responsibility of the customer. The water department has no control over how much water you use. The people at the water office only know what the water meter reads. Unless the meter was mis-read, you will pay for 4000 gallons or your water will be shut off. If a re-check revels that a mistake was made when the meter was read, it will be corrected as soon as possible. This is the way it works for all water systems.
A few people have stated that the Water Department was a bunch of crooks and needed to be audited. As per state law the water department and the city are audited every year. No one in the Water Department or the city gains anything when rates go up. In addition to the audit every year, each month the mayor and the members of the council get a financial report for the Water Department and the city that are reviewed. All city workers pay the same rates for water as everyone else. When you accuse city workers of wrong doing, unless you have proof of what your are saying, which I seriously doubt, you need to backup and think what you are saying.
Rates are price gorging.
In spite of the belief of some, there is no price gorging. The rates are set based on the cost of maintaining the system and providing the water. Our water system covers about 200 square miles and is one of the largest in northwest Arkansas, but unlike Fayetteville, Rogers or other larger cities we have a smaller customer base since a lot of our system is in the rural areas. The same or more cost to maintain the system, but fewer customers to pay the cost means each customer has to pay more.
The new water tower is a $4.5 million dollar project that is years over due. We are in the process of a state mandated improvement to our sewer system that is not going to be cheap. We also hope to have a survey done of our sewer lines before the end of the year so we can start replacing some of our sewer lines. All this cost money.
Billing days.
Sometimes the number of days per billing cycle on a water bill may very depending on weather, holidays and other factors. This and the amount of water used can sometimes cause the amount of the bill to very from month to month.
Base charge..
The minimum base charge for someone living in the city is about $67.98. This includes $31.90 for water, $22.08 for sewer and $14.00 for trash. After that the water is $9.54 per thousand and Sewer is $4.50 per thousand. If you live outside the city your minimum charge is different depending on where you live (which water line extension).
Old meters.
As meters get older they read less. Not more. If you have a very old meter, you are probably getting 13 gallons of water and being billed for 10 gallons. We are in the process of upgrading the meters to a radio read type. This will save time and be more accurate. In the future , when the upgrade is complete, the meter readers will not stop at each meter. They will just drive by and it will automatically send the reading to a computer in the truck.