Lincoln residents not pleased with their water bills

LINCOLN, Ark. (KNWA) — People in Lincoln are upset over what they claim to be “sky-high” water bills.

Residents took to social media voicing their concerns, with a lot of them saying, “it fluctuates when there isn’t a change.”

Kerry Johnson has lived in Lincoln for a little over a year and said she was shocked at how high her water bills are.

She said they run anywhere between $87 and $107.

“It’s more than what I spend on my electric, and its more than I spend on my gas,” she said.

Johnson said she has to cut back on everyday things such as reducing her amount of laundry and making sure the dishwasher is fully-loaded.

She said she has even had to sacrifice how much she waters her plants.

“We kinda depend on being able to have vegetables, but we couldn’t buy as many this summer because I can’t afford to water them,” she said.

Johnson is not alone in feeling this way.

Lincoln residents have been expressing their frustrations on Facebook saying they also get high water bills.

Mayor Doug Hutchens said the majority of people in town have never had any complaints with Lincoln’s water and have remained silent.

One of those people reached out to KNWA News anonymously and said she backs up the city.

“I can certainty understand why people would complain about a bill they can’t afford,” she said.

The resident who wanted to remain anonymous said she only had one mis-read in the last 15 years she’s lived in Lincoln.

“They sent somebody out the same day, re-read my meter, and adjusted my bill the same day,” she said.

Johnson, Mayor Hutchens, and the anonymous resident said they all feel like a lot of people are trying to make things better in Lincoln.

“We have a good community that is trying to do a lot of good,” Johnson said.

“I think there are a lot of people trying to make things better and promote growth and prosperity,” the anonymous resident said.

They may be on the same page with Lincoln improvements, but they have different opinions about the water rates.

Johnson thinks this is a serious problem that needs to be fixed.

“If they cannot fix the water problem, they are going to lose a lot of their revenue because people are going to have to move,” she said.

But Mayor Hutchens and the the anonymous resident said there are just a handful of people complaining and that the city hasn’t gotten any calls, just heard people talking about it on Facebook.

“If you have something to take to the city that you think is wrong, present it in a nice way, so you can get to the bottom of it together,” the anonymous resident said.

Lincoln City Council Member Johnny Stowers tried to clear up on Facebook what he claims is “mis-information” about the water department and the water department rates.

His post states: