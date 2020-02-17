Lincoln residents worry about firefighters health

Jay Norton with the Lincoln Fire Department said a year ago they applied for a grant to purchase new equipment that'll better clean their bunker gear, but it was denied.

LINCOLN, Ark. (KNWA) — People in Lincoln are rallying together to address concerns they have regarding the health of their firefighters.

They are worried about the fire department because they don’t have the best kind of equipment to wash their fire suits.

Jay Norton with the Lincoln Fire Department said a year ago they applied for a grant to purchase new equipment that’ll better clean their bunker gear, but it was denied.

He said they presently have equipment to clean their gear that does a sufficient job, but the new equipment would be an improvement.

Facebook Post

People in Lincoln are now trying to get state lawmakers’ attention to get those funds.

KNWA asked Dr. Simeon Jaggernauth with the Landmark Cancer Center how the appliance would impact the firefighter’s health.

He said firefighters have a higher risk than the average person of being diagnosed with cancer because of the nature of their jobs.

He said appropriately cleaning their gear could remove those cancer-causing contaminants they are exposed to.

“The reality is I don’t want to see a young man or young woman have to deal with any kind of lung cancer or any kind of cancer at all,” Dr. Jaggernauth said. “If there’s one thing that can be done, it’s to reduce exposure and cleaning your equipment seems like a logical approach.”

Norton said the fire department is pursuing other options this year to get the money for the upgraded cleaning equipment.