Lincoln woman opens home on Thanksgiving

"We don't have a lot ourselves but we can share what we have and that’s just what life is about," Amanda Thomas said. "It's about helping other people."

LINCOLN, Ark. (KNWA) — An open invitation to Thanksgiving dinner brings one small community together.

Amanda Thomas opened her home on Thursday, November 28, not to get community recognition but because she said this is what Thanksgiving is all about.

There’s a lot of people in Lincoln that do not have families to enjoy a meal with and it’s not right people should not be alone on Thanksgiving they should not be alone on any day especially on a holiday. Amanda Thomas

Fo We do not have a lot ourselves we can share what we have and that’s just what life is about is about helping other people We do not have a lot ourselves we can share what we have and that’s just what life is about is about helping other people

“I’ve been inviting people over since 2003 to my house it’s been a tradition and I figured even though we’re in a new state we might as well carry that tradition,” Thomas said.

Thomas and her family decided to bring the tradition from Arizona to Arkansas.

“We don’t have a lot ourselves but we can share what we have,” she said. “That’s what life is about, helping other people.”

Janna Churchill spent Thanksgiving at Thomas’.

“It’s a really good feeling because I don’t have to cook today,” Churchill said with a laugh.

For people like Janna Churchill, she couldn’t pass up an opportunity for someone else to cook and a time surrounded by good people.

“It’s a time of gathering with friends and family with good fellowship and good food,” Churchill said. “It’s about true friends and hearts gathering together because some of these kids don’t know each other and you hear them in there and you know they are having a blast together.”

Even though this Thanksgiving may have been a little different, they are thankful for new friends and new extended family.

“They started out as strangers and then they became friends and now they’re family,” Thomas said. “We are so lucky to have family here that’s what it’s turned out to be and that’s what this holiday is family.”

It’s home actually, it’s home. Janna Churchill

Thomas plans to open her home next Thanksgiving.