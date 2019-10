BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — A Carroll Electric lineman was injured Wednesday night.

According to Nancy Plagge, spokesperson for Carroll Electric confirmed the lineman was injured around 8 p.m. in Benton County.

The man was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Plagge said she is not able to give details about the incident because it is under investigation.

She did confirm it did not involve powerlines or the man being shocked by electricity.