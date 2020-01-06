Little Rock asks judge to stay order to reinstate officer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge has been asked to stay his ruling ordering the reinstatement of a white police officer who was fired after fatally shooting a black motorist.

The city of Little Rock on Friday asked a Pulaski County Judge to stay his order reinstating Officer Charles Starks, who was fired after the killing of Bradley Blackshire.

The city has said it will appeal the ruling to the state Court of Appeals.

Starks fired at least 15 times through the windshield of a car Blackshire was driving in February. Starks and another officer were attempting a motor vehicle stop at the time.

