Local author helps students celebrate Black History Month

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A local author is helping students celebrate Black History Month through writing.

Throughout the month of February, author Ashley Franklin is hosting a special Black History Month writing workshop at the Bentonville Public Library.

The workshops are a part of the annual Bentonville Literature Festival: Seasons of Stories.

Franklin read books by African American authors and helped students explore point-of-view writing through hands-on activities.

“It’s essential to know who’s telling the story and to get if the story is being accurately portrayed or not and just for clarity and basic understanding of what the story is about,” Franklin said.

There will be more reading workshops over the next two weeks.