Local business owner weighs in on 71B Corridor project

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Plans to transform a major highway in Fayetteville are in motion. The city of Fayetteville approved a work program to implement 71B corridor plan and is one step closer to moving towards the construction phase of the project.

The plan includes several upgrades to traffic lanes, replacing curbs, widening roads, adding street lights and the addition of 29-hundred housing units.

The goal is to relieve congestion in the area, improve walkability, give people access to more affordable housing and make the corridor a nicer and safer place.

One of the focus areas is College Avenue between Township and North streets. That is also where you will find Donuts Donuts. Andy Ork is the owner of the business and has run the restaurant for 6 years. He said he has some concerns about the project. “A few years ago when they paved College here our business really slowed down a lot. Once they start with the new construction it will slow our business down but overall it will look nice when it all gets done.

According to the final draft of the project, construction will be done in phases. City leaders haven’t set a date yet on when they’ll break ground.