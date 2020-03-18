Local businesses feel the brunt of COVID-19

"What this store makes is what I live off of," he said. "Cut that off, and I've got nothing."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local businesses are feeling the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic, saying numbers have never been this low.

On Tuesday, March 17, Sassy’s Red House had no customers in sight during lunch.

“I’m starting to get emotional because it’s just hard,” Sassy’s Red House Owner Allen Brumett said. “We need all the help we can get.”

Brumett said all the small businesses are having a tough time through this — with close to no people coming through the doors.

“It’s just a trickle,” he said. “Everybody’s in this together.”

Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan recently declared that all bars and restaurants in the city must observe an occupancy rate of no more than 50 percent of that set by the fire marshal.

Brumett said they can’t reach that number anyway, which leaves him wondering how much longer Sassy’s will be in business.

“We want to be here for as long as we can,” he said.

Sassy’s isn’t the only local place feeling the hurt.

Renzo’s Pasta and Italian Steakhouse Owner Robert Lorenzo Lee said he’s hoping people keep supporting local businesses, because at this rate he worries the industry could collapse.

“What this store makes is what I live off of,” he said. “Cut that off, and I’ve got nothing.”

Kirsten Morman, who owns Riffraff in Fayetteville, said she is also stressing the importance of making sure the community keeps local businesses in their mind.

She said she completely understands if you aren’t able to spend the money right now — but there are other ways you can show your support.

“That’s through social media, engaging with us, staying present, kind words of mouth,” she said.

All the businesses are in this together, and they said in order to keep their jobs they need your help.

“Stay strong, there will be an end to this at some point,” Morman said. “We just have to make it through.”

“Supporting local businesses is the bloodline of this community,” Brumett said.

“Please do not cut us off,” Lee said. “We do need something.”

All of the businesses KNWA/KFTA spoke will said safety is always the number one priority, and they have taken all of the measures to make sure you and the workers safe.

In the time being though, they said as they have to make adjustments — whether that’s takeout only or having everything online — think of them during this time of transition.





Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan is currently enforcing that all restaurants and bars cut their capacity in half.

Businesses are also now required to space tables and barstools at least six feet apart and limit party sizes to fewer than 10 people.

He said if you get caught violating these rules, you will be fined.

On Monday (March 16) the city council granted the mayor authority to enforce new rules related to public health.

He said he’s not thrilled to have this power, but he’ll do the best he can do.

I believe it’s a serious health crisis — We’re going to get through this, and we’re going to get through this together, and we’re going to keep everybody safe. City of Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan

Below is more information from the City of Fayetteville’s Communications and Marketing Director Lisa Thurber, regarding the mayor’s regulations:

Firstly, it’s important to note that the CDC and White House recommendations for gatherings of 10 people is a recommendation and not a mandate.

For the regulations made effective today (March 17), the Mayor set a 50% of capacity limit to promote social distancing in bars and restaurants:

This number was chosen after careful consideration and input from emergency management leadership at the City

This is a proactive step to help slow the spread of COVID 19

Limiting the percentage capacity ensures that bars and restaurants of all sizes and are proportionally reducing customer population present at any given time, which will reduce exposure and transmission risk

Bars and restaurants are also required to maintain a minimum 6 feet distance between tables and bar stools, with groups dining and eating together limited to fewer than 10, in accordance with CDC and White House guidelines for social distancing:

Again, when CDC and White House say gatherings of 10 people, this is a recommendation and not a mandate.