Local church joins national fight

"We felt like this would be an opportunity to resist the language and the intention and the consequences of that plan," Gullett said.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A local church is joining a national fight against discrimination in the United Methodist Church.

On Sunday, January 5, Trinity United Methodist Church in Fayetteville held a worship service in response to the traditional plan adopted this month by the United Methodist denomination.

The service is part of a national movement #ResistHarm in response to the Traditional Plan that was adopted by the General Conference of the United Methodist Church in 2019.

Services are planned across the country.

Many United Methodist Church leaders have come together under the name #Resist Harm to oppose the discriminatory Traditional Plan through prayer, education, direct action, clergy support.

The “traditional plan” strengthens language in the denomination’s Book of Discipline that bars LGBTQ clergy and forbids same-sex marriage.

Brenda Gullett with UMCNext Northwest Arkansas was at Trinity United Methodist Church’s worship service.

She said what they did was a brave thing.

“We’re here to stand in solidarity with our gay and lesbian friends because we feel like Christ loves and includes all and we want to be part of making that statement,” she said.

There were about 400 people in attendance.

For information about UMCNext, click here.