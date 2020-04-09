Local clinic offers curb-side visits

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many local hospitals and clinics are transitioning to telehealth, but what do you do if you need by physically seen by a doctor?

Northwest Medical Plaza at Sugar Creek is the only clinic right now at Northwest Health offering visits where medical professionals are seeing patients outside — in their cars.

Nurse Practitioner Ashley Moyer said it basically operates like a drive-through restaurant.

ASHLEY MOYER, NURSE PRACTITIONER

Moyer said anyone can call the main phone number, and ask to be seen from their car.

Once they arrive, a medical assistant and a nurse will check their vitals, and then a provider comes out — offering the same services they usually perform in the office.

Moyer said the clinic decided to do this because telehealth — a way to virtually talk to your provider — isn’t appropriate for every visit.

“Sometimes we need to listen to our patient’s heart or their lungs, so this is just giving us an opportunity to listen to those things while also practicing social distance for our other patients,” Moyer said.

If you do need your heart or lungs checked, Moyer said it can all be done through the car window.

She said everything the clinic is doing everything it can to make sure everyone is safe, by wearing the appropriate protective gear.

If you need to be seen or have regular follow-ups, Moyer said you don’t need to cancel.

The clinic is seeing about 20 patients a day outside of their cars.