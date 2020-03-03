Local doctor answers coronavirus questions

You can find our full interview with Dr. Hansen and all of the viewer questions answered our Facebook page.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — KNWA asked viewers on Facebook what questions they had about the coronavirus, and on Monday, March 2, we sat down with Northwest Health Family Physician Dr. Blake Hansen.

Dr. Hansen answered several of your questions.

He said you shouldn’t be worried about traveling to places like New York, and said you should be more worried about getting the flu because the CDC reports 16,000 people have died this flu season.

“The coronavirus is new and brings a lot of nervousness associated with it,” Dr. Hansen. “We’ve had a pretty significant flu season this year so be on guard against the flu just as you would with this new coronavirus.”

