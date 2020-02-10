Local hospice to deliver roses to patients on Valentine’s Day

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A local hospice is spreading the love this Valentine’s Day by sending roses and cards to patients and their families.

Circle of Life Hospice will send more than 20 volunteers across Northwest Arkansas to help make the day special for those in the non-profit’s care.

“Valentine’s Day can be a particularly difficult and lonely time. Through the #CupidCrew movement, we’re changing that by sharing a rose and a conversation with our patients in Northwest Arkansas,” said Nancy Desler, marketing and communications manager.

Volunteers will visit with patients and families in their homes, at facilities, and at the hospice homes in Bentonville and Springdale. Circle of Life says the goal is to provide “a rose and a smile” to each of its patients on Valentine’s Day.

The #CupidCrew was created in 2014 by the national organization “A Wish of A Lifetime,” which promotes respect and appreciation for aging seniors.

Circle of Life is the largest nonprofit hospice provider in Northwest Arkansas.