Local hospital kicking off construction on new cancer support home

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Washington Regional had a groundbreaking ceremony as it begins construction on the new J.B. Hunt Transport Services cancer support home.

The facility was named after the local trucking company for its donation of over $1 million.

Executive Director at the Washington Regional Medical Foundation Tim Hudson said the expansion of medical services has led to more people coming to Northwest Arkansas for cancer treatment.

The new building will offer more services for patients and their families.

“We currently have four bedrooms and the new facility will have eight bedrooms for folks to stay in during their treatment including expanded services in our boutique and counseling and other support services,” Hudson said.

The cancer support home is expected to be completed later this year.