Local hospitals and clinics transition to telehealth

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many local hospitals and clinics are transitioning to telehealth, a way to virtually talk to your provider just like you would in the doctor’s office.

Doctor Scott Musick is the Regional Medical Director for Northwest Health at Sugar Creek.

He said the clinic has been rolling out seeing patients using their computers and smartphones for a couple of weeks.

He sais these virtual visits allow patients to be seen, evaluated, and get their medicine — without coming into the office.

Dr. Musick said this is extremely important in trying to practice social distancing and slowing down the spread of COVID-19.

To have the ability to see them over the phone or over the computer is great, keeps them out of risk and decreases contact. DR. SCOTT MUSICK, REGIONAL MEDICAL DIRECTOR, NORTHWEST HEALTH AT SUGAR CREEK

Although some appointments require a physical examination, Dr. Musick said many visits — like allergies, minor injuries, and specialty care — can be managed well through virtual interaction.

If further evaluation is needed, he said the providers will be able to direct you to the appropriate resource.

