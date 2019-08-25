Local law enforcement says school shooting threat ‘unsubstantiated’

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — The Little Rock FBI office issued a general awareness statement on Sunday regarding online rumors about a school shooting threat in Arkansas.

The FBI says it received a report that a school shooting would occur in Arkansas on August, 29.

The threat was not specific to any school in the state.

Several local schools say they are monitoring the threat, which local law enforcement has deemed ‘unsubstantiated.’

The safety of your child is our top priority. We are not aware of any threat to Bentonville Schools and remain in close contact with Bentonville Police and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. Bentonville School District

Officials in Prairie Grove say they are also monitoring the situation.

“Prairie Grove School District will continue to monitor the provided information and work closely with Prairie Grove School District and other law enforcement agencies to take appropriate security measures. Prairie Grove School District

Chief Lynn Hahn with the Pea Ridge Police Department said he personally spoke with the FBI and was told they do not have any credible information regarding a threat to an Arkansas school, but that his department takes the safety of children extremely seriously.

Hahn said Pea Ridge police will be providing extra security to local schools to address any potential problem.

Authorities say any threats found on social media should be reported to police immediately.