Local leaders honor 100 years of women’s suffrage, Black History Month

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Washington County Historical Society’s Diverse Settlers Committee presented two panels today focused on black women leaders and professionals in the community.

The panel is being held in honor of this year’s 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment which gave women the right to vote.

The first panel is centered on “Black Women Leaders in Education, Government and Community Service,” and features a host of keynote speakers including:

Cynthia Nance, dean emerita of the University of Arkansas School of Law

Carolyn Allen, dean emerita of University of Arkansas Libraries

Dr. Denise Hoy, principal of Agee Lierly Life Preparation Services in Fayetteville

Jessie B. Bryant of Fayetteville, former Washington County justice of the peace

Angela Mosley Monts, president of the Phi Alpha Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.

Courtesy of David Edmark

The final panel was focused on “Northwest Arkansas Black Women Professionals” and also featured a multitude of panelists such as:

Edith Hawkins, retired head of nurses at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville

Dr. Glenda Patterson, pulmonologist at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks in Fayetteville

Elizabeth Avery, director of finance at Mercy Health Care in Rogers

Edwina Hancock, the first African-American at the Walmart information systems department and a former supervisor

Cora Davis, retired vice president for apparel at Walmart Stores.

Admission was open to the public.