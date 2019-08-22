Local man on NBC tonight

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A songwriter from Northwest Arkansas will be in the national spotlight tonight.

Jake Scott, of Fayetteville will be on NBC’s “Songland” tonight, Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Scott was born and raised in Fayetteville. He attended the University of Arkansas. While at the university, he wrote and recorded music as a hobby.

His music made Billboard Charts.

He said he found that music was his passion and moved to Los Angeles to pursue his dream.

“Songland was such an amazing experience,” Scott said. “I got to meet some of my songwriting heroes. I got to meet Old Dominion, who is the band w’ere pitching out songs to… also (I met) the cast of the show. We are all such great friends now. It was an awesome experience and I’m glad I did it.