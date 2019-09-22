Local mom giving clothes free of charge

"I have six children of my own and being a single mom for several years, it was really hard to get them all clothes"

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA) — The change of seasons means a change of wardrobe and one mother knows the struggle of buying clothes for constantly growing kids all too well so she is lending a helping hand.

Courtesy of Kim Weaver

Kim Weaver is a mother of six.

She said she knows how hard it can be to take care of growing children and that is why she started the “Blessing House“.

“It really brings me joy to see that families are getting what they need because I’ve been there,” Weaver said.

Weaver was a single mom for several years and said she knows how hard it is on your wallet to get everything your kids need.

“They just outgrow it so fast,” she said.

Courtesy of Kim Weaver

Knowing she wasn’t alone in her struggle, she decided to start a “mom swap shop” where mothers could swap old clothes their kids outgrew with one another.

“Then it turned into the Blessing House, which is where people donate the things they no longer need and can come get the things that have been donated that they do need,” she said.

Now, she can offer services to anyone in need of clothes.

“We help infants all the way up to adults with sizes that they need,” she said. “From shoes and socks, clothing, and even baby food and formula.”

Courtesy of Kim Weaver

Alicia Miller is a mother of eight.

“I have a 22-year-old, two 16-year-olds, an 11-year-old, a ten-year-old, a six-year-old, a three-year-old and a two-year-old,” she said.

Miller was at the “Blessing Home Winter/Fall Open House” on Saturday, 21 to get everyone ready for the cooler months.

“I recently lost my job,” Miller said. “With winter coming up coats and stuff are expensive, but she got us coats for everyone in the family.”

She said it is a blessing to be able to let her kids find things they like without having to worry about a price tag.

“It’s absolutely free and nothing is for sale here,” she said. “We all give back and it is exactly like a big family.”

Some of Miller’s children

Miller said as soon as her kids grow out of the clothes they got, she is going to return the favor and bring them back so that others can have them.

“I plan on coming back and also volunteering,” she said.

For more updates about Blessing House, visit the “Awesome Community of Prairie Grove, AR” Facebook page to reach out to Weaver directly or to keep up with her latest posts.