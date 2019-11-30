Local mom teaches subjects worldwide

"For me it’s amazing to be able to teach the subject and then to be able to meet other learners who are really interested in it too," Astrid Turner said.

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA) — One local mom is using a unique platform to teach kids a variety of subjects while earning a little bit of extra cash.

You don’t have to wake up early in the morning and just sit around in a chair all day listening to someone talk. Zhane Turner, Outschool Student

Courtesy of Kristen Marion

There’s a new way for kids to engage in online learning like making slime, learning to write a novel, learning to bake holiday treats, and learning to sew.

“It’s really fun and plus you get to sleep in,” 10-year-old Zhane Turner said with a laugh.

These live, online classes are provided by Outschool, an online marketplace where teachers like Turner and students ages three to 18 interact through virtual learning.

We’ve got students in the United States, Canada, and countries all around the world. Astrid Turner, Outschool Teacher

For three years, Astrid Turner has used technology as a way to teach subjects like sewing, painting, and even dance outside of the classroom and instead inside her Prairie Grove home.

I love Outschool so much. Astrid Turner, Outschool Teacher

“I love it as a parent and I love it as a teacher,” Turner said. “It’s such a huge influence on our homeschooling lifestyle and it fits in with our traveling.”

Turner said this unique take of bringing textbooks to life benefits her whole family.

“I think especially for a homeschooling family like mine it’s been such a great resource for us because we’re able to find a huge variety of subjects that my kids are interested in and also it’s really great being exposed to different types of learners in a classroom setting,” she said. “We don’t always get that experience as homeschoolers.”

Turner’s 10-year-old son Zhane also loves Outschool.

“Right now, I’m doing a flex class on Minecraft and geology,” he said. “It’s not just like you’re talking about geology because you can make your own museum in Minecraft and you can make a shop in Minecraft.”

My favorite part is that you get to meet people all around the world online. Zhane Turner, Outschool Student

According to Turner, anyone can be a teacher on Outschool.

“They do a very thorough background check,” she said. “They don’t require teaching degrees or credentials though, because the learning experience is the primary goal about this school.”

She said it’s amazing to be able to teach whatever she wants, in the way that she wants to teach it.

If I have a really interesting idea on how to make that subject more interactive for students than I can use that. Astrid Turner, Outschool Teacher

For more information about Outschool, click here.