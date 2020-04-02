Local nail salon donates 40,000 gloves to NWA hospitals

"This is so amazing, bringing tears to my eyes!"

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette Properties recently started a donation campaign for medical supplies to give to Northwest Arkansas hospitals and a local nail salon donated 40,000 latex gloves.

Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette (CBHMF) Marketing Director Anthony Benz told KNWA/KFTA the owner of Sassy’s Nail Salon in Springdale donated 40 boxes of latex gloves.

CBHMF said 20 boxes were donated to Washington Regional in Fayetteville and Mercy in Springdale.



CBHMF donation drive details:

We are joining the many people and local businesses across Northwest Arkansas finding creative ways to help the community during these uncertain times. There are so many successful initiatives shedding hope all over our region, we have decided to direct our attention towards helping our local healthcare professionals.

Until further notice, we will be accepting donations of sanitation equipment such as masks, rubber gloves, cleaning supplies and protective eyewear to be donated directly to local hospitals.

Know a construction worker with extra dust masks? A mechanic with boxes of rubber gloves? A cleaner with extra supplies? Anything in this shortage can help..

We will be delivering to the local Hospital nearest to the office you select to drop off.

In an effort to stay safe, there is a table setup in each of our offices so you can to stay away from the hospitals themselves.

Feel free to drop off at any of the offices below: