Local nonprofit awarded grant for economically disadvantaged families

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — A local nonprofit that helps low-income families received thousands of dollars to go towards its childcare programs in Washington County.

A little over $57,000 was given to the Economic Opportunity Agency of Washington County.

The organization is using the money so that families can worry less about how they’re going to afford childcare and focus more on how they can better their career and education.

Between diapers and formula, Courtney Ashby learned quickly how expensive childcare was after having her daughter, Sadie.

“I think the cheapest one we found that I would feel safe sending her to was going to be $600 a month just for her,” Ashby said. “I was like there is no way, it would be my whole paycheck.”

Ashby said she’s lucky her daughter got accepted into the Economic Opportunity Agency (EOA) of Washington County and that she gets to work there.

“She gets to stay here until 5:30, which is good because I don’t get off until 3:30,” Ashby said.

EOA Director of Children Services Lance Johnson said the program is extending their childcare hours in the evening, thanks to a grant from the Community Supporters for Early Childhood Care and Education Fund.

Typically a child would receive six to seven hours of care in our program, with this funding it allows us to serve children up to nine hours a day. LANCE JOHNSON, EOA DIRECTOR OF CHILD SERVICES

“We have some parents who don’t get off work until 5 or 5:15, so they have to take their lunch break and come get them at 2:30 and try to find a sitter or something,” Ashby said.

Johnson said this grant will allow families, like Ashby’s, to work more or go to school full time.

“We really allow those families to help themselves come out of poverty and make sure they’re keeping a full-time job,” Johnson said.

I’m just really grateful for the grant, and the facility, and the staff here. COURTNEY ASHBY, HAS A CHILD IN HEADSTART

The grant awarded is a renewable grant, meaning the Arkansas Community Foundation anticipates providing continued funding once this first grant period has ended.

