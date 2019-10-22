Local nonprofit opening its doors to teach potentially life-saving information

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — A local nonprofit is opening its doors to the public to teach about its mission.

On Tuesday (October 22), the Children’s Safety Center in Springdale is hosting its Halloween Open House to teach people about what it does in the community.

Due to the sensitive nature of the work and clients, this is a rare opportunity to get face to face with the people that can help in a serious situation.

The center has been a safe place for child abuse victims for more than 20 years. In that time, it has helped thousands of brave kids in our area.

“A lot of people don’t want to talk about child abuse,” said development director for the center, Emily Rappé-Fisher. “It’s something that we want to pretend doesn’t happen in Northwest Arkansas. But it happens every single day. If we can get the kids here and they can tell their story, and get them therapy, we can get them on the path to healing.”

The open house takes place on Tuesday, October 22 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at 614 East Emma Avenue Suite #200 in Springdale. It’s free and open to the public.