Local Northwest Arkansas organization helping to feed families for the holidays

BETHEL HEIGHTS, Ark. (KNWA) — Over 500,000 people struggle with hunger in Arkansas, with over 60,000 of them living in the northwest region.
The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank works year-round to help these families and the holidays are no different.
CEO and president of the food bank, Kent Eikenberry said many people don’t realize their neighbors have trouble putting food on the table.
He said it doesn’t take much for anyone to find themselves in hard times.
“They need our help,” Eikenberry said. “And those reasons range anywhere from medical expenses, to a car battery, to replacing a tire.”
Eikenberry went on to say this time of year can be especially hard for kids.
“Anytime the kiddos aren’t going to school, they’re not getting their lunch, their not getting, in some cases their breakfast,” Eikenberry said. “So there are extra mouths to feed and it’s difficult.”
The following places offer meals for people that need it:
Benton County:
Christ the King Lutheran Church
406 W. Central, Bentonville
4th Wednesday/Monthly
5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Grace United Methodist Church
1801 Dixieland Road, Rogers
Sundays
4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
First United Methodist Church
201 NW. 2nd Street, Bentonville
Tuesdays
5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Samaritan Cafe
1211 W. Hudson, Rogers
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday
10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Washington County
Samaritan Cafe
1300 N. Thompson, Springdale
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday
10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
First United Methodist Church- Daily Bread
206 W. Johnson Avenue, Springdale
Wednesday
10:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Central Methodist Church- Community Meals
6 W. Dickson Street, Fayetteville
Tuesday, Thursday
11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m.
Genesis Church
205 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Fayetteville
Sunday
9:45 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
St. Thomas Episcopal Church
2898 S. 48th Street, Springdale
Tuesday
11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Winslow Community Meals
1057 Ella Road, Winslow
Monday-Friday
11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Carroll County
A Cup of Love
4032 E. Van Buren, Eureka Springs
Monday – Friday
10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
If you know anyone who needs help putting food on the table this holiday season, click here.