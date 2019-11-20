Local Northwest Arkansas organization helping to feed families for the holidays

BETHEL HEIGHTS, Ark. (KNWA) — Over 500,000 people struggle with hunger in Arkansas, with over 60,000 of them living in the northwest region.

The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank works year-round to help these families and the holidays are no different.

CEO and president of the food bank, Kent Eikenberry said many people don’t realize their neighbors have trouble putting food on the table.

He said it doesn’t take much for anyone to find themselves in hard times.

“They need our help,” Eikenberry said. “And those reasons range anywhere from medical expenses, to a car battery, to replacing a tire.”

Eikenberry went on to say this time of year can be especially hard for kids.

“Anytime the kiddos aren’t going to school, they’re not getting their lunch, their not getting, in some cases their breakfast,” Eikenberry said. “So there are extra mouths to feed and it’s difficult.”

The following places offer meals for people that need it:

Benton County:

Christ the King Lutheran Church

406 W. Central, Bentonville

4th Wednesday/Monthly

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Grace United Methodist Church

1801 Dixieland Road, Rogers

Sundays

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

First United Methodist Church

201 NW. 2nd Street, Bentonville

Tuesdays

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Samaritan Cafe

1211 W. Hudson, Rogers

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Washington County

Samaritan Cafe

1300 N. Thompson, Springdale

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

First United Methodist Church- Daily Bread

206 W. Johnson Avenue, Springdale

Wednesday

10:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Central Methodist Church- Community Meals

6 W. Dickson Street, Fayetteville

Tuesday, Thursday

11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m.

Genesis Church

205 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Fayetteville

Sunday

9:45 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

St. Thomas Episcopal Church

2898 S. 48th Street, Springdale

Tuesday

11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Winslow Community Meals

1057 Ella Road, Winslow

Monday-Friday

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Carroll County

A Cup of Love

4032 E. Van Buren, Eureka Springs

Monday – Friday

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

If you know anyone who needs help putting food on the table this holiday season, click here.