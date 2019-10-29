Local organization offers free debris clean up in Benton County

Arkansas Baptist Disaster Relief is in three different Northwest Arkansas locations, cutting down trees and cleaning up neighborhoods—all completely free of charge.

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA) — Neighborhoods across Benton County are still littered with debris after two tornados ripped through the area.

One organization is stepping in to help rebuild the affected communities.

The organization is following the path of the tornadoes, stationing crews in Cave Springs, Siloam Springs and Rogers.

These volunteers are doing everything from using their chainsaws to cut and clear trees to tarping homes to keep rainwater out.

Right now, the disaster relief teams have 60 jobs they’re looking at.

By the time they’re done in a couple of weeks, they believe the number will climb to 100.

Incident Commander Ted Darling said everything they do is to help people. In turn, his team receives nothing but appreciation.

“They’re overwhelmed,” he said. “We get hugs and see a lot of tears and a lot of gratitude. You know, people helping people. It really makes a difference.”

If your home or neighborhood needs to be cleaned up, you can call (501) 258-6411.