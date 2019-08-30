Local park pond closed due to harmful algae

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A pond near a popular dog park within a city park is closed until further notice due to toxic algae.

Microcystin was found in a water sample taken from the pond near Iams Dog Park in Bryce Davis Park. Dry algae near the edge of the water also contain toxins.

Microcycstin is an algae toxin released during decay of some algae types when present in a large group. Exposure symptoms vary.

City officials warn not to touch or drink the water. Warning signs are placed near the pond. They said they want people to be cautious with their dogs with near the pond, and be sure to properly dispose of pet waste to soil pollution.