Local police say social distancing, other COVID-19 directives will be enforced

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) continued to laud Arkansas’ social distancing measures thus far, and local police said they’re prepared to enforce those guidelines for people who don’t follow them.

A trip to Lake Fayetteville Park on Tuesday revealed the main trail in high demand. People of all ages were walking or biking, many adhering to the social-distancing signs that were posted reminding people to stay six feet apart. Some were not doing so.

Sgt. Tony Murphy of the Fayetteville Police Dept. said officers are starting to vamp up patrolling trails and parks with some already breaking up larger groups huddled together.

“If it becomes a problem and something we’re having to deal with, and it’s obvious they’re not adhering to these directives that’ve been set to keep everyone save, then we’ll have to up our enforcement of those directives,” Murphy said.

Most people are doing a good job of policing themselves, Murphy said, and officers have only dealt out a few friendly warnings, all met with a positive response.