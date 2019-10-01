Local reacts to cap on refugees

Under the new cap, 18,000 refugees will be allowed into the U.S.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A local refugee group says the Trump Administration’s move to limit the number of refugees affects them directly.

Lauren Snodgrass with Canopy NWA said the nonprofit will now not be receiving as many families as they should.

One family in particular said they hoped to be reunited with other family members, and only have one visa in the way.

Now, Snodgrass has to explain that reunion likely won’t happen.

“More people are fleeing everyday. This problem is just growing and growing, and the U.S. has just stepped away. It’s basically saying we’re closing our doors,” Snodgrass said.

Under the new cap, 18,000 refugees will be allowed into the U.S. This is the lowest number thus far.