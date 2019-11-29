Local realtor featured on House Hunters

"I hope we're not watching the death of my real estate career live on television Thursday night," Nick Rhoads said.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — A local high school teacher and realtor is being featured on HGTV’s House Hunters.

Courtesy of Nick Rhoads

Nick Rhoads is not your average real estate agent.

He’s a high school teacher at Springdale Alternative Learning Environment (ALE), grows a mullets, and will be featured on a national television show on Thanksgiving night.

Courtesy of Nick Rhoads

Rhoads has been a realtor at Gibson Real Estate for four years.

“I was working with some real estate clients for a couple of years and the wife was like hey its always been my dream to be on House Hunters and I was like okay I never thought anything about it,” he said.

A couple of months later he got a call from Hollywood California.

I’m like heck I don’t know anybody from Hollywood California. Nick Rhoads

It was the casting producer for HGTV’s House Hunters.

“We facetimed and I just told her, listen, I don’t have cable, I’m driving a crappy 10-year-old Nissan Altima, I don’t really know much about your show but if you want someone to be real on tv, I’m your guy,” he said. “I gave her a little hair flip with the mullet and she loved it.”

Courtesy of Nick Rhoads

During the winter for duck hunting season, Rhoads grows out his hair.

As a joke for his students, he decided to shave a mullet.

“I’m excited and nervous because I had a mullet before the show and so I felt like I had to keep it because that’s who I am,” he said.

Obviously it was like a two week mullet it wasn’t like a lifestyle mullet but yeah it was fun. Nick Rhoads

Courtesy of Nick Rhoads

Rhoads said he is thankful for this opportunity.

He and his mullet will make their grand appearance on House Hunter’s on Thanksgiving night at 9:30 p.m.