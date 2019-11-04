Local schools stopping the flu through technology

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — Nearly three dozen elementary schools in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are participating in a national school-health program to help fight illness in classrooms with the help of smart thermometers.

This initiative, called the FLUency program, is a national health program by Kinsa – a company that makes smart thermometers and tracks the flu in real time.

The FLUency program offers free smart thermometers to all families in participating schools.

The thermometer connects to the Kinsa app so parents can see what illness is going around their schools in order to take precautions with their child’s health.

School nurses are also able to communicate easily with parents to alert them to illnesses being reported in the schools.

Early detection is key to stop the spread of flu, strep throat and more.

Below is a list of schools in the Fort Smith/Northwest Arkansas area participating in Kinsa’s FLUency program: