Local students back from global robotics tournament

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — After six days overseas, a group of Springdale students have returned from a global robotics tournament.

Root Negative One is a team from the Don Tyson School of Innovation. They represented Team USA at First World Global Challenge in Dubai. They are the first team from Arkansas to represent America.

They ranked top third of all participating teams.

The event was the week of Oct. 21.

The 2019 event focused on developing robots to cleanup pollutants in the oceans.

Engineering and robotics teacher Dru Samuelson said the competition is more than just robots.

“They’re building skills and adding things to their college applications that we could only dream would have been available. It’s just great they had that opportunity,” Samuelson said.

Abby Herrera, spokesperson of Team USA said, “(There were) team members from different countries that are currently in conflict and they absolutely carried themselves with poise and everyone was so kind to each other. The fact that we got to experience that in the crazy world we’re in today was just amazing.”