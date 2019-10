SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — A group of Springdale students is ready to take the world stage in the first global Robotics Tournament.

Root Negative One is a team affiliated with the Don Tyson School of Innovation and will be representing Team USA at the World Global Challenge in Dubai.

The team was picked after winning the inspire award at the World Championship in Houston in April.

Early Tuesday morning they took a bus to Dallas where they’re flying directly to Dubai.