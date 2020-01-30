Local students encouraging other young people to vote

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Students with the Trendsetters Committee had a public forum focused on youth voting.

During the forum, Jon Gaiters, President of Trendsetters, moderated a panel made up of local officials including Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan.

Gaiters said it is more important to educate young people on the power of their vote.

“I hope that the whole audience feels empowered and feels important and feels that they really have the power to make a change within their communities,” Gaiters said.