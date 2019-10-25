Local students learn about the The Holocaust

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Northwest Arkansas students gathered in Springdale for an educational conference about The Holocaust.

Students got to hear from a Holocaust survivor.

It’s the 28th year for the conference. The 2019 theme was ‘The Holocaust: From Persecution to the Final Solution’.

The conference was hosted at the Jones Center. University and secondary educators from around the country gave seven Holocaust-related presentations.

Grace Donoho, director of education at Jones Center said, “We’re doing our very best to fill a gap that was not part of most education here in Arkansas.”

Donoho said she was inspired to start the Holocaust Education Committee in 1994 because Holocaust education was not mandated or recommended by the Arkansas Department of Education.



