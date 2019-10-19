Local town honors veterans with new memorial

It's meant to recognize those who served in the past, are currently serving and those who plan to serve our country.

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA) – The City of Lowell dedicated its new Veteran’s Memorial Friday.

Sir Glen Nolan Jones is an army veteran who says it’s vital to keep the memory of veterans alive. “Especially since most services now are volunteer, it’s so easy to not know anything about being in the military,” Jones said.

Jones hopes to grow the memorial by adding more features to it in the near future.