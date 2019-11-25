Local toy drive benefits kids of veterans

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — With the holidays inching closer, there are many ways to give back to the local community.
The American Legion Post 77 is partnering with Coldwell Banker for a toy drive to benefit the children of local veterans.
You can drop off toys at any Coldwell Banker office location in Northwest Arkansas.
- Bentonville: 3113 North Walton Boulevard
- Fayetteville 3593 South College Avenue
- Rogers: 809 South 52nd Street
- Siloam Springs: 200 Progress Avenue #90
The deadline to drop off toys is December 4.