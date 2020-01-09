Local veteran speaks about Iraq airbase

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KWNA) — The President addressed the nation for the first time this morning saying no one was injured in last night’s attack on Iraqi military bases housing U.S troops.

Last night, Iranian missiles hit the Al Asad and Erbil airbases.

Today, we caught up with a Northwest Arkansas veteran.

Retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel Max Timmons deployed to Iraq in 2006 and spent time at the Al Asad airbase.

He told us that it’s very large and spread out compared to other bases in the region.

“Al Asad was spread out all over the place. The runway complex was up away from the main part of the base. You had to take trucks to get the flight line and you had housing scattered all over the place,” Lt. Col. Timmons says.

President Trump says he wants peace in the region, but won’t allow Iran to continue down the path of violence.