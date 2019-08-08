Local vigil hosted for shooting victims

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Dozens of locals honor the victims of last weekend’s mass shootings.

The group Moms Demand Action put together a vigil on Wednesday night at Wilson Park in Fayetteville.

It was meant to pay respects to the victims but also give people a chance to come together.

“I think it’s important for people to have a place to come and gather; a place for us to come together and to think about what our next steps are going to be while also honoring all of the victims of gun violence,” Johanna Thomas, Fayetteville group leader of Moms Demand Action says.

Thomas didn’t mention a specific plan of action yet, but she hopes to continue the conversation.

Moms Demand Action has another vigil planned for tomorrow night in Bentonville.