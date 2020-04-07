Local writer launches Instagram account to help talk to kids about COVID-19

Elizabeth Prenger launched the @talkingwithtoddlers Instagram account after she realized she was unsure of how to talk to her own children about the virus.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local author provides a support system for parents looking for ways to talk to their children about the coronavirus.

Elizabeth Prenger launched the @talkingwithtoddlers Instagram account after she realized she was unsure of how to talk to her own children about the virus.

Prenger said she scheduled a “Zoom” meeting for her 3-year-old son, Mick, to talk to his friends.

When he joined the video call, she said he got very upset because he wanted to see his friends in person.

Prenger said he didn’t understand why he couldn’t go to their houses.

This incident was the driving force for Prenger to start the “Talking with Toddlers” Instagram account.

She realized there are other parents out there trying to navigate these tough conversations and wanted to create a way to help out.

I think the communication part now that we’ve started it, has really helped a lot. ELIZABETH PRENGER, LOCAL WRITER

She said parents need to lean on each other during this tough time because everyone is in this together — trying to navigate through this uncharted territory.

Prenger said she would love to hear from other parents in the community about ways they are explaining this pandemic to their own children.

To do this… she said go to Instagram and tag @talkingwithtoddlers and use #talkingwithtoddlers and your post will be shared on the page.

Prenger also hosts a blog — aimed at sharing real stories about parenthood.

To access it, click here.