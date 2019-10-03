Longtime Fayetteville business Swim Ranch announces closure

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A long time local business that has taught swimming and water safety to thousands of local residents has permanently closed.

According to a letter sent to residents this week, the Swim Ranch has ceased operations after 44 years in business in Fayetteville.

The business, located at 3849 N. Salem Road, was opened by former Razorback swim coach Ed “Coach” Fedosky and his wife Virginia in 1975. Since then, thousands of folks from all over the region have learned to swim at the establishment.

