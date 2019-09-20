Longtime Fayetteville sergeant retires

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A long-time Fayetteville public servant handed in his badge on Thursday.

After 25 years of service, Sergeant Craig Stout is retiring from the Fayetteville Police Department.

Friends and colleagues celebrated Stout at the Fayetteville District Courtroom on Thursday.

Stout isn’t taking up fishing in his off-time — instead, he’ll be taking a position with the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control.

As he moves into his new role, Stout said he’s thankful to those he met while on the force.

“It’s very humbling to see people who have actually influenced me over my career. I’ve gotten a lot of calls and letters the past few days, people tell me the influence I had on their careers,” said Stout. “I’m honored by the opportunities that I’ve had here at the police department.”

Fayetteville Police Chief Greg Tabor announced his retirement last month, and his final day of duty is Friday, September 20.

Deputy chief Mike Reynolds will serve as interim chief until Mayor Lioneld Jordan hires a replacement.