LOOK: Map shows locations of four NWA dispensaries

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — A Texarkana, Arkansas, couple is facing charges after police discovered a skeletonized corpse that might have been inside one of their homes for the past two years.

The Texarkana Gazette reports Tony Ken Hooker, 63, and Debbie Sue Himes, 55, have each been charged with abuse of a corpse after what is believed to be the body of Himes’ sister, Christy Himes, was found Oct. 2.