“Looking for America” tour stops at Crystal Bridges

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Northwest Arkansas voices its opinion of what it means to be American.

A national initiative called “Looking for America” stopped at Crystal Bridges on Tuesday, December 17.

The national tour stops in six cities across the country to get different perspectives on immigration in America.

About 75 people attended the event, including local leaders and community members with different political identities.

The organizers of the event hoped to have a constructive discussion about immigration.

