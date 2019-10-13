Loss to Kentucky slashes hope for many Arkansas fans

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Razorback football team continues to rack up losses after Saturday’s 24-20 fourth-quarter fall at Kentucky. Despite some fans building up hope for a conference victory for the first time in the Chad Morris era, much of that belief was exposed as nil in the loss.

The Razorbacks (2-4, 0-3 SEC) faced a team that lacked its top two quarterbacks, instead finding themselves in an unexpected fight against a wide receiver-turned-quarterback in Lynn Bowden. He went 7-for-11 for 78 yards and a touchdown, which was an impressive score in the fourth quarter. More importantly, he led the Wildcats (3-3, 1-3) on the ground with 24 carries for 196 yards and two touchdowns.

Some fans were pragmatic in their assessment of Arkansas’ chances, while others expected Morris’ first SEC win.

“I’m a little nervous, but I still think we have the chance to pull it out,” said Bill McCurley, a fan from Conway. “I’m gonna say…14-21 Kentucky. They may have the edge, but I’m gonna say it’s gonna be close.”

Some were swayed by Arkansas’ last-second loss against Texas A&M, a game in which the Hogs showed vast improvement after a heart-sinking home defeat at the hands of San Jose State.

“I’m believing in them, personally, because the Texas A&M game…I really thought A&M was gonna run away with it, with a 27.5-point favorite,” said Lauren Bailey, a fan from Fayetteville. “We ended up staying in the game the whole way through until the last second.”

The Hogs host Auburn next week in a game that’ll certainly have betting lines favoring the visiting Tigers and their head coach, Arkansas native Gus Malzahn. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m.

