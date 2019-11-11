Loved ones search for missing Marianna woman

MARIANNA, Ark. (WMC) – Loved ones of a woman who’s been missing for weeks are pleading for answers.

Annie Hampton’s family and friends say they have not seen or heard from her in more than three weeks after she disappeared from her home in Marianna.

So far, they say there have been few clues in her disappearance.

“She has some medical issues. She doesn’t have a medical medication, she doesn’t have her ID with her,” said Kenneth Daniels, Hampton’s son.

Daniels says it’s not like his mom to just up and disappear.

Hampton hasn’t been seen or heard from since the morning of Oct. 18.

Police say the 66-year-old, who suffers from dementia and other conditions, left her house driving a gold or brownish Pontiac Grand Am with Arkansas handicapped tag number 342737.

Investigators say Hampton didn’t just leave behind her medication, but her wallet. They also say her cell phone is off.

On Saturday, Daniels and a group of friends searched abandoned properties on the outskirts of town, hoping to find something that will lead them to his mother.

“Right now, we don’t have a direction of travel. So, any leads that anybody may have would definitely be helpful,” said Daniels.

Kevin Arnold, Daniels’ friend, is helping coordinate their search effort, which is something he has personal experience with.

Arnold’s mom went missing last year. Her body was found five days later. He said authorities ruled her death a suicide.

He prays the outcome will be different for Daniels.

But until they know for sure, they’ll keep searching.