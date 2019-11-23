Lunney Jr. set to debut as Arkansas interim head coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (KNWA) — Barry Lunney Jr. is set to make his debut as interim Arkansas head coach against No. 1 LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday.

Lunney, an Arkansas native, played quarterback for the Hogs in the early 90’s and is living out his dream as Razorbacks head coach.

Several names have been thrown around as candidates for the coaching job — but could Lunney be the guy if he pulls off a crazy upset against LSU?

“Why not hire him? If we can beat LSU, he deserves it,” said University of Arkansas junior Josh Tebow.

Another fan said the Arkansas faithful might have their sights set on a higher-pedigree candidate.

“It would hurt the fans’ feelings because we like to think of all those big coaches and all that, and, if this interim was head coach, it might mess up the fan morale,” said Razorback fan Seth Bland.

It seems that fans will be looking at the sidelines as much as they’ll be looking at the game itself, but the final score could, one way or the other, provide a bullet point on Lunney Jr.’s resume.