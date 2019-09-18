Lyle Lovett coming to Walton Arts Center

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Lyle Lovett will be making an appearance in Fayetteville in October.

Lyle Lovett and His Acoustic Group will take the stage at Walton Arts Center on Friday, October 4 at 8 p.m.

Tickets range from $49 to $83 plus applicable fees. Patrons can also purchase reserved parking in the Spring Street deck for $7.

Tickets and parking can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center or Walmart AMP box offices, by calling 479.443.5600 or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.

A singer, composer and actor, Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums.

Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lovett has evolved into one of music’s most vibrant and iconic performers. Among his many accolades, besides the four Grammy Awards, he was given the Americana Music Association’s inaugural Trailblazer Award.