Madison County gets new voting equipment

MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — The county is updating it’s voting equipment ahead of the 2020 elections.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson authorized more than $8 million for counties across the state to improve voting equipment, programming and maintenance.

Madison County Clerk Tamitha Blocker said the new equipment is needed. Previously equipment was borrowed from other counties.

“It’s a touch screen device that will mark their ballot. Once they’ve made their choices and confirmed their choices, the ballot will print out. They’ll verify their choices and actually put that in a tabulator that houses the ballot box,” Blocker explained.

Blocker said the new equipment will be tested within the next few weeks.