Majority of House votes to impeach President Trump

Protesters demonstrate as the House of Representatives debates on the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol building, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House votes on one of the two articles to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday, December 18.

A majority in U.S. House has voted to impeach President Donald Trump on the charge of abuse of power for pressuring Ukraine to announce an investigation of his political rival ahead of the 2020 election.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted on two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Abuse of power is defined as using the presidency for personal benefit. In this case, it involves Mr. Trump’s actions with Ukraine.

The obstruction charge stemmed from accusations that Mr. Trump “stonewalled” the House’s impeachment inquiry.